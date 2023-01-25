WEST SWANZEY — The West Swanzey covered bridge, weakened by trucks which have knocked out overhead support beams, will be closed to all traffic for about a week while undergoing repairs. The bridge has already been closed since last week to trucks and school buses.
VESTMANNAEYJAR, Iceland — Streams of glowing lava creeping down the sides of the Helgafjell volcano, which had been dormant for the past 5,000 years, threaten to bury the evacuated main town of Vestmannaeyjar on Heymaey Island, south of the main island of Iceland.
Sunday, Jan. 25, 1998
WASHINGTON — In an effort to save billions of dollars on such items as drugs, wheelchairs and surgical services purchased by Medicare, the Clinton administration is seeking a major change in federal laws to require competitive bidding in the massive health program.
SAN DIEGO — It’s down to a matter of hours before the Green Bay Packers attempt to repeat as NFL champions against the Denver Broncos — who are a miserable 0-4 in Super Bowls — today in Super Bowl XXXIII in San Diego.
In addition to more than 30 calls regarding downed trees and wires, dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Tuesday, Jan. 24, including: Read moreFire Mutual Aid Log, Jan. 25, 2023
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.