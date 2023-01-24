AUSTIN, Texas — Lyndon B. Johnson, the nation’s 36th president whose pursuit of victory in the Vietnam War divided the nation to which he had pledged a “Great Society,” died at age 64 when stricken by a heart attack while napping during the afternoon at his Texas ranch.
KINGSTON, Jamaica — George Foreman delivered a sledgehammer right uppercut followed by six quick knockdowns that ultimately ended his heavyweight title match with Joe Frazier in just the second round, crowning him as the new world heavyweight champion.
Saturday, Jan. 24, 1998
Canadian Jacques Poirier, of Kanatka, Ontario, is facing eight charges related to child pornography after Keene Internet detective James F. McLaughlin tipped off Project P, the Ontario Provincial Police’s unit in charge of investigating crimes related to pornography.
WASHINGTON — The IRS has uncovered an unintentional side effect of its effort to eliminate the “Year 2000 Computer Bug.” About 1,000 taxpayers who were current in their tax installment agreements were erroneously declared in default due to a programming error.
In addition to more than 200 calls regarding downed trees and wires, dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Monday, Jan. 23, including: Read moreFire Mutual Aid log, Jan. 24, 2023
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.