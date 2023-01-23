Several major league baseball players moved into Keene State College’s Spaulding Gymnasium to test Monadnock Region coaches in a benefit basketball game. Many spectators were there especially to watch Carlton Fisk, New Hampshire’s outstanding catcher for the Red Sox.
The N.Y. Yankees announced that their star relief pitcher Sparky Lyle suffered a torn ligament in his right ankle during the benefit basketball game in Keene. Lyle is expected to be on crutches for at least the next four weeks but should be healthy when spring training begins.
Friday, Jan. 23, 1998
WASHINGTON — Last week, 24-year-old Monica Lewinsky had a heady White House job on her resume and a plum post at Revlon to look forward to. Today that job offer is history and her time at the White House is fodder for scandal after it was alleged she had an affair with President Clinton.
HONOLULU — Actor Jack Lord, whose terse, trademark “Book ’em, Danno” ended most episodes of television’s longest-running crime series, ‘Hawaii Five-0,” died suddenly of heart failure at the age of 77 Wednesday at his Honolulu home.
Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene responded to a number of tree and wire calls on Friday throughout the region due to a heavy winter storm. Mutual aid also received requests for medical aid and fire calls Friday through Sunday, Jan. 20-22, including: Read moreFire Mutual Aid log, Jan. 23, 2023
