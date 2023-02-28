HINSDALE — Starting this Thursday evening, while the dogs are chasing the elusive rabbit, area bettors will have their chance to chase the elusive buck, when greyhound racing debuts for the first time in Hinsdale Raceway’s history.
Keene High School has been selected as one of 200 high schools nationwide to receive a collection of 100 Canadian books for its library as an incentive for student-teacher teams to create study projects and incentives.
Saturday, Feb. 28, 1998
The Keene Planning Board is pondering an amendment to the city’s master plan that would allow commercial development away from downtown and beyond the boundaries of Routes 9, 10, 12 and 101, which is currently discouraged.
While the Keene area appears to be “ground zero” for a drop-till-you-stop gas price battle among area gas stations, with the most recent drop from $1.06 to 96.9 cents, gas station owners are also watching something else drop: their profit margins.
