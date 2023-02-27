Two Keene State College dormitories were evacuated Monday thanks to two separate bomb scares. Police and fire officials say no explosives were found and no one has been arrested yet, but did add that while the rooms were being searched they confiscated “a station wagon full” of stolen traffic signs.
NEW YORK — Time magazine is reporting that the FBI, under executive orders and over the objections of FBI director J. Edgar Hoover, has wiretapped the phones of several new White House aides over the last three years in an attempt to trace possible leaks to the press.
Friday, Feb. 27, 1998
ASHUELOT — Firefighters from seven area towns responded Thursday to a blaze at American Tissue Mills of New England Inc. on Old Route 119 in Ashuelot. It is suspected that sparks from a welder’s torch set off the fire, which was quickly contained thanks to the quick and large response.
HOLLYWOOD, Calif. — Octogenarian Gregory Peck says he still peruses the many film-role offers that are sent his way, but he refuses to be typecast. Bemoaning the too-many scripts about “a codger” in a home with a cute grandson who urges him to join in an enormous adventure: “They are all dreadful and I won’t do them.”
The Keene Sentinel, the Monadnock United Way and Impact Monadnock Business Ambassadors are partnering to boost literacy for the youngest among us and, as a bonus, give a lift to local news literacy, too. Between now and March 31, you can get a digital subscription to The Sentinel for $2.99 a week and with it comes a StartSmart™ package of durable board books for children 0 to 5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.