Eight ambulances are scheduled to move the last patients from Elliot Hospital to the new Cheshire Hospital on upper Court Street next Saturday and Sunday, as the complicated process of transferring to the new facility is now nearly complete.
Bookmobiles, those little vans that bring reading materials to rural residents, could run out of gas by the end of the year unless the New Hampshire legislature appropriates money to replace federal funds that President Nixon has proposed cutting from the federal budget.
Tuesday, Feb. 24, 1998
HINSDALE — Norm’s Marina Inc., and the home of its longtime owner, Norm Bergeron, are in the way of the latest $16.7 million plan to build a bridge between Hinsdale and Brattleboro. And on the Vermont side, a Blue Seal feed store and another private residence would also be razed.
YONKERS, N.Y. — Nearly two-thirds of the chickens purchased at retail stores nationwide contain the germ campylobacter, the most widespread cause of food poisoning in the U.S., according to a new study just released by Consumer Reports.
The Keene Sentinel, the Monadnock United Way and Impact Monadnock Business Ambassadors are partnering to boost literacy for the youngest among us and, as a bonus, give a lift to local news literacy, too. Between now and March 31, you can get a digital subscription to The Sentinel for $2.99 a week and with it comes a StartSmart™ package of durable board books for children 0 to 5.
