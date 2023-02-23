LONDON — A phenomenal jump today sent the price of gold soaring to a record $95 an ounce in London, with dealers using words like “frantic” and “hectic” to describe this new “gold rush” while expressing new concerns over the value of paper money.
PHNOM PENH, Cambodia — Military sources reported heavy casualties on both sides Thursday in a new series of attacks launched by Communist Khmer Rouge guerrillas against three outposts just south of the capitol Phnom Penh.
Monday, Feb. 23, 1998
WESTMORELAND — Administrators at the Maplewood Nursing Home are cracking down on employees who smoke with an immediate strict no-smoking policy on the campus. And, on top of that, the facility has announced it will also no longer be accepting new patients who smoke.
ORLANDO, Fla. — A swarm of violent tornadoes swept across central Florida early today, killing at least 29 people in addition to leaving several still missing, and destroying hundreds of homes, but leaving the Walt Disney World, Universal Studios Florida and Sea World theme parks untouched.
The Keene Sentinel, the Monadnock United Way and Impact Monadnock Business Ambassadors are partnering to boost literacy for the youngest among us and, as a bonus, give a lift to local news literacy, too. Between now and March 31, you can get a digital subscription to The Sentinel for $2.99 a week and with it comes a StartSmart™ package of durable board books for children 0 to 5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.