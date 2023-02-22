Five newly elected representatives of the Keene Public Works Department plan to meet with a union official from the National Association of Government Employees tonight seeking benefits similar to those that the Keene Police Department union is seeking.
PARIS — Paris police have recovered the stolen body of Marshal Phillippe Petain, France’s military hero-turned traitor, and announced the arrest of the man who took the remains from its exile tomb on the island of Yeu.
Sunday, Feb. 22, 1998
Sentinel readers who have called in to the newspaper’s “Infoline” telephone service to register their opinions about the tense allegations that Iraqi President Saddam Hussein is stockpiling weapons of mass destruction seem to be as equally divided as the public at large nationally.
LAS VEGAS — Army tests have concluded that vials seized by FBI agents from a self-styled white supremacist movement only contained a harmless anthrax vaccine easily obtainable for use in innoculating farm animals.
The Keene Sentinel, the Monadnock United Way and Impact Monadnock Business Ambassadors are partnering to boost literacy for the youngest among us and, as a bonus, give a lift to local news literacy, too. Between now and March 31, you can get a digital subscription to The Sentinel for $2.99 a week and with it comes a StartSmart™ package of durable board books for children 0 to 5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.