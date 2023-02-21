The new Cheshire Hospital on upper Court Street in Keene will be officially dedicated with a short ceremony on Friday afternoon, and then open and shown to the public with an open house on Saturday beginning at 1 p.m.
Keene’s future traffic volume and patterns depend on several “ifs” — but so far not many “whens” — including a proposed east side bypass of Main Street from Eagle Court to Washington Street, a proposed Wells Street parking garage and the proposed extension of Emerald Street to Island Street, according to a $35,000 traffic study.
Saturday, Feb. 21, 1998
In a series of events a Keene man termed “uncalled for,” heavily armed police blocked off a house on Wilson Street on a false tip that an armed suicidal man was barricaded inside, only to discover the man, unarmed, seated at the dining room table calmly drinking a Coke and talking on the phone.
WESTMORELAND — Captured Light Studio Inc. of Westmoreland has been nationally recognized with the Communicators Award of Distinction “for outstanding work in the communication field” for a patient education program the firm produced last year in Ottawa, Canada.
The Keene Sentinel, the Monadnock United Way and Impact Monadnock Business Ambassadors are partnering to boost literacy for the youngest among us and, as a bonus, give a lift to local news literacy, too. Between now and March 31, you can get a digital subscription to The Sentinel for $2.99 a week and with it comes a StartSmart™ package of durable board books for children 0 to 5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.