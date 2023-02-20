ALSTEAD — The play “Surprise,” a two act farce, will open the Alstead Outing Club’s annual winter carnival Friday night at the Vilas School auditorium. Outside events, including skiing, sliding and ballooning, are scheduled for Saturday afternoon, followed by a dance Saturday night.
The defending champion New England Chiefs of the International Roller Derby League will skate against the rugged Jolters next Wednesday when professional women’s roller derby action comes to the Keene High School auditorium.
Friday, Feb. 20, 1998
DUBLIN — Bad publicity is making it impossible for Beech Hill Hospital to get a fair trial in Cheshire County, say attorneys for the substance abuse treatment facility. The hospital is being sued by a woman who says her 14-year-old daughter was raped there by another patient.
WASHINGTON — The Vermont Yankee Nuclear Power Corp., along with 40 other nuclear plat operators across the nation, are asking a federal appeals court to force the U.S. Energy Dept. to immediately accept the plants’ highly radioactive used fuel rods.
