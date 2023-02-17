SWANZEY — A Massachusetts man was reported in satisfactory condition at Elliot Community Hospital Friday night following a head-on collision with a loaded school bus on icy roads. Neither the bus driver nor any of the students, from Monadnock Regional High School, were injured.
WEST SWANZEY — It can’t hold a loaded school bus any more. A big item on this year’s town meeting agenda will be a $17,000 facelift for the West Swanzey covered bridge, which has been weakened considerably thanks largely to heavy truck traffic.
Tuesday, Feb. 17, 1998
TAIPEI, Taiwan — A China Airlines A-300 jetliner on its second attempted approach to Taipei Airport in poor visibility crashed into a residential neighborhood Monday, killing all of the more than 200 passengers, including many Americans who were reportedly on board.
OSLO, Norway — A man out for a stroll along the shore of a small Norwegian island spotted a bag floating just offshore, pulled it in, and discovered what is being called the country’s largest-ever drug haul. The bag was filled with 72 pounds of cocaine valued at $7.5 million.
The Keene Sentinel, the Monadnock United Way and Impact Monadnock Business Ambassadors are partnering to boost literacy for the youngest among us and, as a bonus, give a lift to local news literacy, too. Between now and March 31, you can get a digital subscription to The Sentinel for $2.99 a week and with it comes a StartSmart™ package of durable board books for children 0 to 5. Also, parents get their own book on strategies to promote brain development in their children - all wrapped in a cozy flannel blanket. Retailing for $43, the books and blanket will be delivered to whomever you choose, or you can have Impact Monadnock choose.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.