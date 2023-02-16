DUBLIN — Two separate surveys seeking information and opinions concerning relocating Route 101 around Dublin village and Dublin Lake are being conducted by a five-member committee of Keene State College’s social sciences department and should be completed and released by April 1.
HOLLYWOOD, Calif. — Wally Cox, who brought to life the popular 1950s television character Mr. Peepers — shy, bookish and milquetoast, with spectacles, bow tie and all — died of a sudden heart attack at his Hollywood home at age 48.
Monday, Feb. 16, 1998
Each time workers for The Samaritans of the Monadnock Region answer the phone they are prepared to talk to callers who are in the depths of despair. But the group, which runs a 24/7 suicide hotline, is itself despairing as it suddenly finds itself dangerously low on qualified volunteers.
NEW YORK — Organizers are trying to raise $15 million for the Statue of Liberty-Ellis Island Foundation, which is not federally funded, with the goal of computerizing by the year 2000 the records of all immigrants who arrived at Ellis Island from the 19th century and up until it closed in 1954.
