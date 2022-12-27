JUNEAU, Alaska — An oil slick, debris and four capsized lifeboats are all that searchers have found of the 570-foot, 13,000 ton cargo carrier Pacrover, which vanished last week in the stormy north Pacific. The Liberian ship was bound for Yokohama hauling 20,000 tons of coal.
BOGOTA, Colombia — The grandstand of a village bull ring 25 miles outside of Bogota suddenly collapsed Monday while an estimated 2,000 spectators were cheering a trio of local matadors. More than 200 people were injured, around 80 of them seriously.
Saturday, Dec. 27, 1997
MILFORD — A fire on Christmas Day at the Itronics Corporation has temporarily put 35 employees out of work. But plans are already underway to rebuild the electronics firm, which had doubled in size and employees just over the past year alone.
In 1930, house calls by medical doctors accounted for 40 percent of all patient-physician interaction. But according to a new Medicare analysis, by 1993 fewer than one percent of patients age 65 and over received a house call.
In addition to numerous calls about downed trees and wires Friday associated with heavy rain and high winds, dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Saturday through Monday, Dec. 24-26, including the following: Read moreFire Mutual Aid log, Dec. 27, 2022
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.