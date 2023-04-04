Policyholders and agents of the National Grange Mutual Insurance Company toured the firm’s new 25,000-square-foot computer center at its newly
expanded offices on West Street. An additional 5,000 square feet of new space will be leased.
Members of the Keene City Council’s Public Safety Committee have endorsed the concept of a year-round dog control law. A full-time dog control officer would be hired to apprehend offending dogs, and dog owners could also face fines.
Saturday, April 4, 1998
A changing relationship between two medical entities is changing the name of a Keene medical institution. Workers at Lahey Hitchcock Clinic, formerly the Keene Clinic, are now temporarily answering the phones with the greeting “Hitchcock Clinic Keene” — but officials add that could change again “in a month or two.”
NEW YORK — Eyad Ismail, the Palestinian who drove the bomb-laden van into the parking garage under the World Trade Center during the 1993 terrorist attack, was sentenced on Friday to 240 years in jail, fined $250,000 and ordered to pay $10-million in restitution.
