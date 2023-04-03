Heavy rains and unusually high winds on Monday blew doors off their hinges, smashed windows in some downtown Keene businesses and knocked out power for several hours in all of Troy and Fitzwilliam, along with most of Westmoreland and the east side of Keene.
The sudden nationwide gasoline shortage has already resulted in much higher prices at local service stations and, according to analysts, it could soon force independent stations to either begin rationing or possibly shut down entirely.
Friday, April 3, 1998
Callers responding to a Keene Sentinel Infoline poll posted on Thursday overwhelmingly believe that independent counsel Kenneth Starr should immediately end his investigation of President Clinton now that a judge has dismissed Paula Jones’ lawsuit against the president.
WASHINGTON — Independent counsel Kenneth Starr has vowed to continue his aggressive pursuit of alleged misconduct by President Clinton related to the now-dismissed Paula Jones sexual harassment lawsuit, declaring “there is no room for white lies in sworn testimony.”
