The theme of Jaffrey-Rindge’s upcoming free Celebrating Martin Luther King Jr. Day observance is “Justice Everywhere” and will focus on environmental justice.
The keynote speaker of the Jan. 16 event at The Park Theatre will be Aaron Mair, an environmental leader, wilderness advocate and public health expert. Mair said the importance of the speech he will give is that “frontline communities are more so now facing greater challenges under the threat of climate change than ever.”
According to a news release from the Jaffrey-Rindge MLK Committee, Mair will speak about building a diverse and inclusive environmental movement.
“I’m going to be honored to be there to talk about Dr. Martin Luther King, and talk about the day, but also talk about broader justice equity, diversity, inclusion and how that’s going to be very critical to the environmental movement,” Mair said.
He hopes his 20-minute speech will leave the audience with thoughts and energy for next steps in activism and environmental change.
“What I’m hoping that they do take away from the spirit of Martin Luther King is that diversity is a very critical and essential and a necessary condition before any action,” Mair said.
In addition to being a traveling speaker and urban environmental activist, Mair is the Adirondack Wilderness Campaign director in Albany, N.Y.
He is a recent past president of the national Sierra Club and was the club’s first African American president, according to the news release. He also served on the Clinton White House Council on Environmental Quality.
Other features of the event will be musical performances by local school choruses, the presentation of sixth-grade projects on environmental justice and the announcement of the MilliporeSigma-MLK Student Scholarship opportunity, according to the news release.
Senie Hunt, a New Hampshire-raised musician, will lead the closing audience sing with a music video premiere of his song “Stand Together.”
The event is supported by a grant from the Putnam Foundation.
For updates, those interested can visit MLK Celebration Jaffrey-Rindge on Facebook. The event will also be livestreamed at parkyoutube.com.
Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Friday through Monday, Dec. 30, 2022-Jan. 2, 2023, including: Read moreFire Mutual Aid log, Jan. 3, 2022
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.