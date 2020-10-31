New Hampshire native Anders Morley will present his memoir, “This Land of Snow,” on Sunday, Nov. 8, at 4 p.m. via Zoom.
This free virtual event is presented by the Toadstool Bookshops of Keene, Peterborough and Nashua.
In his early 30s, Morley decided to fulfill a dream of a bold adventure by strapping on cross-country skis to travel across Canada in winter — alone. “This Land of Snow” is about the journey and a man who must come to terms with what he has left behind, as well as how he wants to live after the trip is over.
In this live event, Anders will read selections from the book, discuss the influence of the Granite State on his life’s trajectory and answer questions.
A dual citizen of the U.S. and Canada, Morley grew up in New Hampshire and began skiing at age 5. After earning a master’s degree from the University of St. Andrews in Scotland, he settled in Italy where he worked as a translator and English teacher, exploring the Alps in his free time.
He contributes regularly to New Hampshire magazine, and his work has also appeared in a variety of other publications, including The Globe and Mail, Northern Woodlands magazine, Maisonneuve magazine and The Aurorean. Morely lives in Littleton.
The link for this Zoom event can be found at www.toadbooks.com/thislandofsnow. For more information, call the Toadstool Bookshop in Peterborough at 603-924-3543.