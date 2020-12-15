Rabbi Dan Aronson finds it fortuitous that the first night of Hanukkah last Thursday fell on the same day the Food and Drug Administration Advisory Committee voted to approve the first COVID-19 vaccine in the United States.
“I felt that was kind of like, for me, lighting a candle of hope,” said Aronson, who serves at Congregation Ahavas Achim in Keene. “And that’s really what people need.”
And though the coronavirus pandemic is preventing local Jewish communities from gathering to celebrate the annual Festival of Lights, members of Congregation Ahavas Achim are still marking each evening of the eight-night holiday with a virtual ceremony via Zoom.
“Even though we can’t be together physically, we can still be together spiritually,” Aronson said. “And being able to be together every night of Hanukkah helps maintain and enhance those connections that people are missing otherwise in the community. So we can’t be together physically, but we can see each other and we can laugh together. We can celebrate together.”
And this year, the celebration, which runs through Thursday night, couldn’t have come at a better time, Aronson added.
“When there is so much darkness in our lives from social isolation and fear, not to mention the short and dark days of December, we need something this moment to lift our spirits and help us maintain our sense of hope and optimism,” he said in an email. “That the first doses of the coronavirus vaccine are being shipped this week, less than a year after the pandemic began, is nothing short of miraculous.”
Hanukkah itself commemorates the storied miracle that occurred during the rededication of the Temple in Jerusalem in the second century B.C. A small group of Jews, known as the Maccabees, retook the Temple from their oppressors, and lit the menorah, a seven-branched candelabra, with the only jug of oil they had left. The oil only should have lasted one day, but instead lasted eight.
Each night during Congregation Ahavas Achim’s roughly 15-minute virtual Hanukkah service, a different family leads the lighting of the candles of the hanukkiah, a special eight-pronged menorah used to celebrate Hanukkah. This offers these families the chance to share some of their own unique Hanukkah traditions with the entire congregation, Aronson said.
“It really does feel like we are all family,” he said. “I think this feeling is only enhanced by being able to see each other’s living rooms and kitchens on Zoom while we light candles together.”
On Sunday evening, Congregation Ahavas Achim joined a statewide Zoom ceremony with about 10 other Jewish communities, “something that could only happen when we’re all online,” Aronson added.
The Brattleboro Area Jewish Community Congregation Shir Heharim is also hosting nightly virtual Hanukkah ceremonies, which it has dubbed “Shine a Light” services, said Susan Auslander, a member of the congregation’s board of trustees. After lighting candles each night, the group discusses a different issue chosen for that evening, such as religious freedom and environmental justice.
On Tuesday, when Shir Heharim members will light the sixth candle of Hanukkah, they will discuss equality for people of color, according to the congregation’s website. “It gives people a chance to express their feelings about different issues, and it’s a way of getting together to celebrate the holiday,” Auslander said.
In a typical year, Congregation Ahavas Achim also hosts a Hanukkah Fair at the synagogue on Hastings Avenue, where members can buy ritual objects and gifts for the holiday. This year, Aronson said, the congregation produced a catalog for the fair, and held the event virtually on Dec. 6, with members able to make their purchases and arrange pickup via Zoom.
The Keene synagogue also typically hosts a “Latke Blowout,” on the Friday night of Hanukkah, with a feast of traditional potato pancakes following the usual Friday evening Shabbat service. And though the pandemic this year prevented this gathering, too, the arrival of the first COVID-19 vaccine in New Hampshire on Monday bodes well for future Hanukkah celebrations.
