Sunday, Sept. 7, 1969
No paper published.
Wednesday, Sept. 7, 1994
Hitchcock Clinic in Keene is in for another identity change. The clinic is part of the sprawling Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center network, which announced Tuesday it is about to merge with the Burlington, Mass.-based Lahey Clinic. The result will be the nation’s third-largest physician-directed group practice in the nation and the largest in New England. It will be known as the Lahey-Hitchcock Clinic.
BENNINGTON — The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Department is in charge of Bennington’s police department, now that the town’s police chief has resigned sooner than expected. Bennington selectmen decided not to wait for Sept. 30, when police chief David E. Mancini was scheduled to resign. And they put the town’s only other full-time officer — Mancini’s right-hand man — under control of the sheriff’s department. In a resignation letter submitted last Wednesday, Mancini blasted selectmen Marie Magoon and James Cleary.