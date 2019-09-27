Saturday, Sept. 27, 1969
There is a genuine parking shortage in Keene and an inefficient administration of leased spaces in municipal parking is doing little to ease the crisis. In assessing the capacity of the municipal lots, at least two studies have taken figures from the files of the Keene Police Department. However, the figures in both studies are erroneous and, in fact, differ markedly from each other.
William H. Kennedy became the third candidate for mayor of Keene late yesterday when he filed his intentions and petitions bearing the names of 78 registered voters with the city clerk. Both incumbent Richard E. Bean and challenger Robert M. Clark Jr. filed for the Oct. 7 mayoral primary more than one week ago.
Tuesday, Sept. 27, 1994
Now the blame game begins over who killed comprehensive health care reform this year. Are the Republicans the culprits for abandoning their own bills and threatening to tie the Senate in knots if anyone made a last-ditch effort to push any reforms through? Or are President Clinton and the Democrats at fault for trying to take the country down a road where ordinary Americans were afraid to go?
LANGDON — Though a ban on coed naked T-shirts caused a stir at a Massachusetts high school, it has worked without a hitch at Fall Mountain Regional High School. Fall Mountain’s new dress code bans grooming or apparel that is “so unusual or bizarre as to constitute a distraction or to interfere with classes.”