Saturday, Sept. 6, 1969
Only three members of the nine-member Keene Planning Board showed up for a midday meeting Thursday. The meeting was set up to hear a report from Hans Klunder, planning consultant on the progress his firm is making on Keene’s comprehensive plan. Klunder’s visit to the city cost the taxpayers a $200 fee, but the lack of adequate attendance precluded any board decision or definitive discussion.
If there is a fire in Keene over the weekend, the Keene Fire Department will have nearly 400 extra men to help fight it. Delegates from around the state registering at the fire station for the 73rd annual state firemen’s convention numbered 378 last night and more arrivals are expected today.
Tuesday, Sept. 6, 1994
The Labor Day weekend in New Hampshire was marked by cool weather and heavy rain to the north and east of the Monadnock Region. Wind gusts reached 50 mph at the Isle of Shoals off the Seacoast. Emergency dispatchers based in Keene reported trees and limbs down in Jaffrey and Walpole.
WINCHESTER — A Vermont resident’s complaint about “red ooze” coming from a sludge landfill owned by Ashuelot Paper Co. in Winchester will be investigated by the Environmental Protection Agency. Nathaniel Hendricks of Putney, Vt., reported seeing a bright red ooze seeping from the landfill over Lost Road into the Ashuelot River.