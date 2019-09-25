Thursday, Sept. 25, 1969
A random sampling of about 200 students from the Keene School District will be the first persons to participate formally in the current study of the Keene school system. Dr. John Daitch of the Center for Educational Innovations told Keene representatives last night that students are what a school system is all about, so they will be the first to be interviewed in the sixth-month study.
NEW YORK — If you believe that man has landed on the moon, then swallow again and accept the fact that the New York Mets are champions. Those laughable, lamentable buffoons of baseball, adored by the adolescent set and trodden on by the traditionalists, stand at the top of the mortal world. In the year of the impossible, they catapulted to the top on Wednesday, clinching the Eastern Division of the National League by beating the St. Louis Cardinals, 6-0.
Sunday, Sept. 25, 1994
No paper published.