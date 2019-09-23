Tuesday, Sept. 23, 1969
The McIntosh apples are ripe and the harvest is in full swing in both New Hampshire and Vermont, according to Edward V. Comerford, Cheshire County Agricultural Agent. Orchards are having a good crop, Comerford said. “We expect a large percentage of apples of three inches and up,” Comerford said.
CONCORD — The state ought to get out of the ski business, a subcommittee reported today to Gov. Walter Peterson’s Citizen Task Force review of government operations. The subcommittee bases its recommendations that the state give up its ski areas at Cannon Mountain and Mount Sunapee on both practical and philosophical grounds.
Friday, Sept. 23, 1994
A jury this morning convicted former Keene priest Gordon J. MacRae of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old boy five times in 1983. MacRae, 41, faces 33½ to 67 years in jail. MacRae showed no emotion as he listened to the jury’s verdict in Cheshire County Superior Court: guilty on all five counts.
A stump stands today where a big, white pine once stood behind Fairbanks Plaza in Keene. Workers from Hill Construction Co. of Keene cut down the bonsai-like pine at 7 o’clock Thursday morning, as they prepared to renovate the plaza and build a Kmart department store. “It was pretty well rotted inside,” said Hank Turgeon, the supervisor for Hill’s job. “It had to come down.”