Thursday, Sept. 11, 1969
At a rare special meeting last night, the City Council called City Manager James C. Hobart on the carpet for hiring Atty. Eric J. Kromphold to represent the city in a trespassing case. The crux of the council’s position against Kromphold is that he represented the Police Commission in a court case against the City Council in June, and the case is still pending before the state Supreme Court.
Another record enrollment was recorded in the Monadnock Regional School District this year as 2,185 pupils registered for classes. The record figure was 101 higher than the opening day number last year and the increase was split almost evenly between elementary schools and the high school. Elementary gained 54 students, Monadnock Regional High 47.
Sunday, Sept. 11, 1994
No paper published.