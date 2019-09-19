Friday, Sept. 19, 1969
NORTH WALPOLE — An early morning fire destroyed the Green Box Co. in North Walpole today. According to North Walpole Fire Chief Jim O’Brien, the fire was spotted at 3:30 a.m. by someone in Bellows Falls, directly across the river from North Walpole. Bellows Falls and Walpole fire units responded to the alarm. O’Brien said the fire had already penetrated the roof by the time firemen arrived.
A proposal to rebuild Beaver Brook walls between Beaver and Spring streets was defeated by a single vote at last night’s City Council meeting. The council did approve, by an 11-2 vote, projects enlarging a drainage line on Gilbo Avenue to relieve flooding problems plaguing Main Street businesses.
Monday, Sept. 19, 1994
The Monadnock United Way begins its 42nd annual fund drive today, aiming to raise $1,78 million for 54 human services agencies in Cheshire County and western Hillsborough County. The goal is $2,000 less than last year’s, but last year’s drive fell about $100,000 short of the target — a problem that officials attributed to a slow economy.
A 35 percent cut in tax credits linked to downtown development projects — including Keene’s — should not derail the city’s downtown revitalization plan. As expected, the N.H. Community Development Finance Authority made final last week its decision to cut tax credits by 35 percent to stay inside a $10 million cap that the Legislature set on tax credits.