Friday, Sept. 26, 1969
Houses and airplanes are causing major problems for bird hunters in Cheshire County. In fact, with the elimination of the Dillant-Hopkins Airport in Swanzey as a stocking area for pheasant, Conservation Officer John Lankhorst said today he has only one area where it is safe to stock birds for the season, which opens Oct. 1. “Yesterday, I was informed by my office not to stock any pheasant at the airport,” Lankhorst said. “This will very mjuch restrict our stocking program since the airport has been the mainstay of our program.”
Three Keene High School students have received special recommendations for their work of the 1969 session of the Advanced Studies Program at St. Paul’s School. Marcia Gordon received a grade of ranking scholar in history, and Michael Ladam and Kirke Wheeler were ranking scholars in mathematical analysis.
Monday, Sept. 26, 1994
A Concord woman says she was assaulted Friday night after being stopped by two men driving a car with flashing headlights and a red, revolving dash light. According to police, the 28-year-old woman said she was driving on Route 12A, when she pulled off the road for a car equipped with flashing lights. The woman told police she was told to get out of the car, and was then grabbed and sexually assaulted.
A last-minute entry, Jim Garcia, a 37-year-old mechanical engineer at MIT, hustled the field yesterday with an impressive going-away victory to become the fourth two-time winner of the DeMar Marathon.