Sunday, Sept. 21, 1969
No paper published.
Wednesday, Sept. 23, 1994
JAFFREY — On Tuesday afternoon, Larry Davis did something he has never done before — he hiked up Mount Monadnock for the 873rd consecutive day. Just the day before, the 33-year-old Jaffrey man had matched his own earlier record of hiking Monadnock’s 3,165-foot summit for 872 days. That’s about 2½ years of hiking one of the world’s most-climbed mountains every single day. And he has no intention of stopping. “Why would I stop?” Davis asked Tuesday as he celebrated on the summit. “I’m having too much fun.”
PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti — U.S. soldiers stood grimly by as Haitian police chased a crowd of people down the street, beating one woman on the back. When she turned around, they smashed her in the face. The soldiers outside the Port-au-Prince docks clearly wanted to stop the savage beatings under their noses, but they had orders not to get involved on day 2 of the U.S. intervention to reorganize the Haitian army and police in an effort to end this oppression that has characterized Haiti for decades.