Tuesday, Sept. 9, 1969
The decision to build a new Elliot Community Hospital on the western side of Court Street north of the Elm Street intersection has put Keene’s city government on a difficult and potentially expensive spot. The hospital received a gift of 30 acres of land from Edward J. Kingsbury and the donation provided the impetus for planning a new $7 million medical complex. The difficulty lies in coordinating the need for rapid access to the hospital with the state’s plans for the northeast leg of the Keene bypass system.
The Keene School Board last night voted unanimously to give the Tilden School and property to the city of Keene as a neighborhood park and recreation center. Tilden was phased out of the Keene school system at the end of the 1967-68 school year.
Friday, Sept. 9, 1994
A jury of nine men and six women will decide whether a former Keene priest sexually abused a boy in the early 1980s. Gordon J. MacRae, 41, nodded his head slightly Thursday, as he watched jurors take their assigned seats in Cheshire County Superior Court.
Keene’s water and sewer rate may be frozen for the next year. The Keene City Council’s Finance Committee recommended 4-0 Thursday that rates stay right where they are. If the city council goes along, the average water-sewer bill will hold steady at $602 per year.