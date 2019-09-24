Tuesday, Sept. 30, 1969
Clergymen and teenagers turned out yesterday to save the 13-18 Club. The occasion was a hearing before the Board of Licenses requested by the Police Department to consider revoking the club's license because of complaints from neighbors and policemen. Deputy Police Chief Mervin C. Frink ran through the history of complaints received since the club began operating earlier this year, including the noise from electrically amplified bands interfering with their sleep and their television programs.
Something should be done in New Hampshire to insure open spaces remain open. This was the consensus of those testifying during a public hearing last night called by the Statewide Program of Action to Conserve Our Environment (SPACE).
Friday, Sept. 30, 1994
Bruce Elliott Reynolds will be out of a job at the Cheshire County attorney's office by the end of the year, making a clean sweep of the office's two assistant prosecutors. County Attorney David S. Park effectively fired Reynolds Thursday, a couple of weeks after William M. Albrecht 4th announced he would leave his job as assistant county attorney.
The Keene High School band had a huge audience for its first performance of the new school year. For the third time in the last six years, the KHS band represented New Hampshire during New Hampshire Day, held last Friday at the Eastern States Exposition in Springfield, Mass.