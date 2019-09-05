Friday, Sept. 5, 1969
Final preparations are being made this week for the arrival Saturday of the largest freshman class in Keene State College’s history. A class of 26 met five faculty professors when the college began in 1909. The class of 1973 is expected to number about 550 or more, and a faculty of 98 is now preparing for the start of classes Wednesday.
After an extensive debate on the need for drainage improvements in Keene and the city government’s ability to pay for them, the City Council last night deferred action on a drainage correction program for at least two more weeks. Referred to the Finance Committee for more discussion was a proposal to issue $40,000 in five-year notes to augment $10,000 in the city’s budget.
Monday, Sept. 5, 1994
No paper published, Labor Day