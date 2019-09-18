Thursday, Sept. 18, 1969
Ralph A. Rieth Jr. became Keene’s first nine-gallon donor at the Red Cross blood drawing Monday. Rieth made his first donation in Keene’s Red Cross program in August 1953. Stephen P. Johnson, who also has been donating in the program since 1953, gave his sixth gallon Monday. Ninety-nine pints of blood were donated at the drawing. Eleven persons had to defer for medical reasons. Mrs. Harriet E. Miller, Edgar T. Hastings Jr. and Rene R. Marchand each completed their third gallon at the drawing.
SAIGON — U.S. headquarters said today it was turning over the defense of Saigon to the South Vietnamese. The Saigon soldiers last week took their heaviest losses in a year in virtually going at it alone for three days on the battlefield. The announcement that the 82nd Airborne Division’s 3rd Brigade, now guarding Saigon, would be pulled out in President Nixon’s withdrawal plan meant the removal of the only U.S. unit still involved in the defense of the capital.
Sunday, Sept. 18, 1994
No paper published.