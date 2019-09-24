Wednesday, Sept. 29, 1969
A proposal to keep all people off the grass in Central Square after dark was regarded with disfavor last night by the City Council’s Bills, Land and Licenses Committee. The committee will recommend that the proposal be defeated, but will suggest passage of a companion ordinance banning bathing, wading or littering at the new fountain in the common.
CONCORD — New Hampshire’s county commissioners denied yesterday that they know of any people in the state who are going hungry. However, at a conference called by Gov. R. Peterson to pinpoint the amount of hunger and malnutrition in the state and to seek ways to improve aid to the needy, a number of problems with the state’s only food distribution program were uncovered.
Saturday, Sept. 24, 1994
Traumatic. That’s the word used most often by members of Thomas A. Grover’s family to describe the past two weeks. Grover’s relatives and friends have had little sleep and it shows. Friday’s verdict against Rev. Gordon J. MacRae — guilty on counts — prompted an outpouring of emotion from family members.
BENNINGTON — Until it was destroyed by fire, Bennington had the oldest covered railroad bridge in the country. The unused railroad trestle still stands over the Contoocook River beside Monadnock Paper Mills, but the covered bridge is gone. Now a Bennington man and the town’s historical society hope to replace the 1877 covered bridge with an exact replica.