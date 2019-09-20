Saturday, Sept. 20, 1969
CONCORD — Remedies for alleged abuses in the state’s surplus food distribution program are being sought by Gov. Walter Peterson. He said Friday that he will meet again with federal officials to discuss remedies if abuses exist. The governor said he had been informed by the Department of Agriculture that normal auditing and investigating procedures were being followed in connection with the alleged abusers.
ROCHESTER — Leading 22-0 at halftime, Keene rolled for two touchdowns in the second half to score a convincing 34-14 high school football victory over the Spaulding Red Raiders here last night. The Keene offense looked nothing but good and the defense nothing but tough.
Tuesday, Sept. 20, 1994
A milestone in the history of downtown Keene — restoration of The Colonial Theatre — began today. Crews started tearing down walls and ripping up floors, the first step in a $3.5 million transformation of the once-grand Main Street theater into a regional performing arts center.
WASHINGTON — A pair of loafers, owned by a Walpole selectman who was shot and killed earlier this year, are among thousands of shoes on display today at the Lincoln Memorial, a stark exhibit showing how many Americans are killed by guns each year. The loafers belonged to Roger B. Santaw, who was in the selectmen’s office at the Walpole town Hall on a Saturday morning last February when the town’s police chief, Carl Baird, shot and killed him.