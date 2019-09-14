Sunday, Sept. 14, 1969
No paper published.
Wednesday, Sept. 14, 1994
More than half an hour after David S. Park was declared the winner of the Republican primary race for Cheshire County attorney, he was still waiting. Confident he’d been renominated and relieved to see the end of a hard-fought campaign, he couldn’t rest. He hadn’t received a call yet from his opponent and co-worker, William M. Albrecht 4th. Park waited but the call never came.
Keene and Swanzey won’t be in the movies, at least for a while. Tri-Star Pictures has told Keene’s city government that it won’t film scenes for the children’s movie “Jumanji” starting Thursday as planned. Instead, the company says it will film in the spring, after the movie’s still-unnamed star completes another movie. Patricia A. Little, Keene’s city clerk, said the imminent foliage and troubles with the star’s schedule have pushed the filming back to 1995.