Tuesday, Sept. 16, 1969
A report issued two weeks ago by the N.H. Office of Economic Opportunity stating hunger and malnutrition are real problems in the state has been greeted critically by the town and county officials it indicts for doing an inadequate job. The report charged that neither state nor local officials have any idea of the need for nutritional assistance, and no one is making any effort to improve the situation.
RINDGE — Pending state and voter approval, the new Jaffrey-Rindge cooperative high school will be built in Jaffrey. The cooperative school board last night accepted a recommendation by the building committee that the district purchase 75 acres belonging to Mrs. Kathleen Fitzgerald of Jaffrey. The $30,000 plot is located on Turnpike Road east of Conant Cemetery.
Friday, Sept. 16, 1994
Acting Commissioner Bud Selig canceled the rest of the 1994 baseball season Wednesday, including playoffs and World Series, amid the likelihood that the continuing labor dispute will jeopardize the 1995 season as well. Selig said the failure to reach a collective bargaining agreement and the 34-day strike by the Major League Baseball Players Association had made it impossible to resume play.
Keene’s city government will spend $17,500 to avoid paying what it says is an inflated bill on land it owns in Roxbury. In other action Thursday, the city council enacted a zoning law limiting where sex-paraphernalia shops can be located, urged that a six-apartment building not be constructed at the end of a dead-end street and decided to take another look at plans for logging in the Robin Hood Park forest.