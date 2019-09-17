Wednesday, Sept. 17, 1969
PETERBOROUGH — Twenty-minute class periods and computer scheduling. These may be part of the education program at the new Conval High School, scheduled to open for the 1970-71 school year. School Principal Neal A. Wiggin, already on the job, told the Conval Board of Education last night the modern facilities of the new regional high school would be used to best advantage by more flexible scheduling.
A petition for an injunction to prohibit the city of Keene from taking land for an access road to the new airport terminal has been filed in Cheshire County Superior Court. The city sought a hearing today before the county commissioners to convince them the land owned by Morris W. Wilbur is needed for access and that the commissioners should take the land for the city.
Saturday, Sept. 17, 1994
Erin Robb grew up in Winchester. She never thought she would move into a neighborhood mobile home park. Now, Robb not only lives in a mobile home park, she and a group of other park residents own one, called the New Beginning Cooperative.
ALSTEAD — There’s a place in Alstead where nearly 100 people from throughout the Fall Mountain area get together twice a month for lunch. Young and old sit side by side at tables lined up in the Alstead Fire Station Tuesdays and Thursdays. Chatter and laughter ring loudly in the large room as volunteers trot around tables, serving coffee and warm rolls, soup and an entree.