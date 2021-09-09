Thursday, Sept. 9, 1971
Keene is well armed for an appearance before a U.S. Senate subcommittee in Lebanon today. The seven city representatives attending are backed by 21 letters from Keene area businessmen and industrialists, all urging improved airline service to the region.
Keene’s Parks and Recreation Department has a good chance for a national award. Keene has been named one of 25 finalists in the National Gold Medal Award of the Sports Foundation.
Monday, Sept. 9, 1996
NORTH WALPOLE — Jacob W. Hunter stole hundreds of guns and cameras, collected women’s lingerie and compiled a list of 203 women during more than a decade of burglaries, police alleged today. Authorities say they still have no idea what Hunter planned to do with the 216 guns, cameras and other items he allegedly stole, or with the list of women he allegedly compiled.
JAFFREY — N.H. Fish and Game and local police officers searched Mount Monadnock this morning for a Leominster, Mass., family that disappeared while hiking Sunday. Crews have been scouring the state park for four hours this morning with no signs of the trio.