Wednesday, Sept. 9, 1970
The Republican and Democratic gubernatorial primaries yesterday registered a voter turnout of only 25.8 per cent in Keene, three-tenths of one percent higher than Cheshire County's total vote percentage. Governor Walter Peterson swept all five wards in Keene, with 2,229 votes out of a combined GOP-Democratic total of 2,663. In both Keene and Cheshire County the voter turnout was below that of 1968, when 29.7 percent of Keene's voters participated in the two party primaries compared to a county figure of 29 percent.
GILSUM — Town residents voted "yes" yesterday on a two-part amendment to a zoning ordinance governing mobile homes. The vote was 41 to 25 to allow mobile home parks to be established in town and 43 to 19 to accept expanded regulations for the location of individual mobile homes. In 1961, Gilsum residents voted to ban mobile home parks from the community.
Saturday, Sept. 9, 1995
BENNINGTON, Vt. — Shoppers have been dropping by for weeks, even as the boxes of merchandise crowding the aisles have been slowly emptied onto gleaming new shelves. Normally, this wouldn't be cause for much note. But this is Walmart. And it is Vermont. The largest retailer in America is about to conquer the 50th state in the nation, the one that has battled for at least five years to keep it out.
NEW YORK — Colin Powell's wife says it would be dangerous for the retired general to run for president because a black candidate would probably become a target for “crazy people.” “He would probably be at much more risk than any other candidate because of being a black man in this society,” Alma Powell said.