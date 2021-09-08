Wednesday, Sept. 8, 1971
SWANZEY CENTER — A loss of $168,000 in anticipated state aid is forcing the Monadnock Regional School District to set aside any plans for new buildings and look for new ways to accommodate students. Board members have suggested year-round school, double sessions and rentable space for shop courses.
JAFFREY — The Jaffrey District Court dress code is currently being put to its first challenge by two youths appearing on alleged traffic violations who continue to appear in something less than a jacket, tie and slacks. The youths have stood before the judge coatless and with open-collar shirts.
Postmaster General Winton M. Blount recently announced plans for overnight delivery of virtually all local first-class mail deposited by 5 p.m. Keene Postmaster Walter T. Kretowicz said today that next-day delivery will be provided for zip-coded first-class mail deposited by 5 p.m. on weekdays in the business areas and at collection boxes in front of the Post Office up to 7:30 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 8, 1996
No newspaper published.