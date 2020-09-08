Tuesday, Sept. 8, 1970
Three early morning raids Saturday in Keene, Marlborough and North Swanzey resulted in the arrest of seven persons on drug charges. Officers from the Bureau of Narcotics of New Hampshire, Vermont State Police and the Keene and Marlborough Police Departments cooperated in the apprehension of five area men and two unidentified Keene juveniles.
CHARLESTOWN — Chief of Police Joseph U. Gibson issued an appeal today to parents to help keep track of their school-going children. Gibson said that during the school season parents may send their children to school and not know until supper time whether or not they ever even reached there.
Friday, Sept. 8, 1995
After a summer without much rain, firefighters are on edge all around the Monadnock Region. Although two brush fires that broke out in Antrim and Winchester Thursday afternoon didn’t turn out to be serious, fire officials say it wouldn’t take much to spark a serious blaze in the dry woods and fields.
WILTON — An anonymous donor has risked thousands of dollars to give conservationists and residents more time to protect an unusually old forest in Wilton. The donor bought an 11-month option to buy the 227-acre property, says Henry Tepper, director of the N.H. Nature Conservancy. He would not say how much the option cost, other than that it’s “a five-figure sum.” Tepper said that, with 11 months, he can apply for grants that the original one-month deadline would not have allowed.