Tuesday, Sept. 7, 1971
BLUE HILL, Maine — A New Hampshire balloonist was in fair condition today after an accident at the Blue Hill Fairgrounds Sunday when his propane-fired balloon burst into flames while descending. Benjamin Rogers, 31, of East Alstead was taken to Blue Hill Memorial Hospital for treatment of burns.
Keene is one of the first communities in New Hampshire to benefit from the Emergency Employment Act approved by Congress this summer. Keene’s share of $5,940 will be spent on a new city engineer.
Saturday, Sept. 7, 1996
A Keene resident, eager to catch vandals who damaged about 100 gravestones in Woodland Cemetery in May, is anonymously offering a $1,000 reward. Meanwhile, city workers have done “a remarkable job” in repairing the damage, Keene Police Detective Frederick B. Parsells said.
The day after Monadnock Regional School District officials got the ball rolling on the region’s first use of the official ballot, a budget committee member went to court to stop it. Jane Roberts of Fitzwilliam filed a motion asking Cheshire County Superior Court Judge Arthur D. Brennan to reconsider his decision last month allowing the school district to hold a special meeting to OK spending $170,000 on a new teachers contract.