Saturday, Sept. 5, 1970
Tuesday is New Hampshire Primary Day and many local hopefuls are holding their breath until the last results roll in. But Cheshire County schoolchildren are not as eager for any beginnings Tuesday may bring. For them, Tuesday is the first day of school.
GILSUM — Do the town residents want mobile home parks located here? Do they want to modify the existing standards for individual mobile homes? The town’s voters will go to the polls Sept. 8 to consider those two questions of a proposed amended mobile home ordinance.
Tuesday, Sept. 5, 1995
The shoppers move quietly through the stores and hallways of Colony Mill Marketplace in Keene. Canned music hums in the background, and the smell of potpourri and baked bread waft through the hallways. Placid as it may seem, the 128,000-square-foot shopping center at West and Island streets — which has lost hundreds of thousands of dollars in more than a decade of operation, according to its owner — is the source of a bitter dispute over the way the city government taxes the building and the 4.5 acres it sits on.
NEW IPSWICH — A high school English teacher — in danger of being fired for assigning students to read novels with homosexual characters — says it’s important to take a stand for what’s right, because students learn from more than books. Penny Culliton, an English teacher at Mascenic Regional High School, was suspended in May because school officials said she had not received approval to use the books. Culliton countered that the school had no written policy calling for administrative approval of books used in teaching.