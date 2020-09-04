Friday, Sept. 4, 1970
A new Sunday Sales law proposed by the Keene City Council last night would, if passed by the voters in November, permit unrestricted commercial activity in the city between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. Sundays.
A Keene man awoke one morning last week and found the fruits of his labors strewn all over his lawn. Much of his tomato crop had been picked and tossed about. Still smouldering, the gardener went to pick up his mail one day this week and found a large brown grocery bag filled with plump red tomatoes. On the bag was written, “We were the ‘grewsome’ (sic) kids who threw some of the tomatoes.”
FRANCESTOWN — The attractive Monadnock Region town of Francestown will stage its 53rd annual Labor Day celebration this coming weekend, highlighted by a big parade of floats Monday afternoon at 2. The theme of this year’s celebration is “The Good, Clean Life.”
Monday, Sept. 4, 1995
No newspaper published on Labor Day.