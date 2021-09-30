Thursday, Sept. 30, 1971
The city of Keene may soon be dumping its sewage sludge into Yale Forest, off Route 10 in Swanzey. That was disclosed by Mayor Robert M. Clark Jr. today in a press conference designed to make the environment a non-issue in the upcoming elections.
WINCHESTER — The Winchester School Board has put off landscaping plans for its new elementary school indefinitely because the district’s budget is too tight.
Monday, Sept. 30, 1996
SULLIVAN — Next week, the N.H. Supreme Court will decide whether a lower court erred in stripping William M. Kapacziewski of permission, granted by the town in 1989, to run a sawmill. Kapacziewski says he wasn’t notified of a lawsuit brought against the town by angry neighbors who want his sawmill shut down. “I think I was done dirty,” Kapacziewski said.
WALPOLE — Guy H. Bemis, “Mr. Walpole,” died Friday morning at Cheshire Medical Center in Keene after a brief illness. He was 95. Bemis became known as Mr. Walpole because of his activities in so many aspects of community life.