Wednesday, Sept. 30, 1970
A hearing will be held at Keene’s City Hall on Oct. 26 to determine whether the state needs more land for a planned intersection at Routes 9 and 12. The only developed land which could be affected is along Key Road, off Winchester Street.
Keene’s efforts to sell its water rights to Sand Pond are not going unanswered. According to City Manager James C. Hobart and Councilman James A. Masiello, a total of six people have expressed interest in the water rights since they learned of the city’s desire to get rid of them two weeks ago.
Saturday, Sept. 30, 1995
Dozens of Marlborough residents won’t have to pack their bags and move out because twin brothers claim ownership of their land. David T. and Scott W. Veale have asked Cheshire County Superior Court to order the residents off the 2,800 acres of land they claim to own. However, Judge Vincent P. Dunn rejected their request Friday, calling the Veales’ claims baseless and vexatious.
PETERBOROUGH — Downtown Peterborough may have its own winery if a Rindge man can succeed in his plans. Laurence S. Ames hopes to start a small-scale winery — using local apples and other fruit — in Peterborough’s Depot Square.