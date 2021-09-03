Friday, Sept. 3, 1971
Fuller School students will find their building just isn’t the same when they return for classes Sept. 7. A two-story, nine-room building is being added to the south end of the existing Elm Street school, and at the same time, extensive renovation is going on in the old building.
It’s a rare night when stop signs take up half an hour of Keene City Council time. But it happened Thursday night. The issue is whether the intersection of Felt Road and Blackberry Lane should have a four-way stop or stops on Felt Road and/or Blackberry Lane only.
Tuesday, Sept. 3, 1996
At no cost to taxpayers, volunteers helped to build the addition to North Charlestown’s elementary school this summer; donations covered the entire $700,000 cost of the project. The addition makes room for 4th and 5th graders who previously had been bused to school in North Walpole.
After months of waiting, a new post office annex in Keene is becoming a reality. Postal officials say they’ve worked out a 20-year lease to put post office boxes and other facilities in the former Lyndsay’s fast-food restaurant at 400 West St.