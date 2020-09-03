Thursday, Sept. 3, 1970
Housing in Keene has come a long way since 1961, the year Washington, D.C. handed down a census survey indicating the city was neglecting the housing needs of its low-income families and senior citizens. Since that survey, Keene has developed a building code and created a Housing Authority. And it has acquired eight low-income apartments and 104 new dwelling units for the elderly.
HANOVER — The Dartmouth Medical School, fourth oldest in the nation, has restored an M.D. Program, after a lapse of 56 years, as 53 students began their studies. One-third of the first-year class is enrolled in a pilot three-year M.D. Program designed to respond to the nation’s health crisis by training, in a shorter period, physicians better prepared to provide patient care.
WASHINGTON — Coach Vince Lombardi, pro football’s molder of championship teams, died today of cancer at Georgetown University Hospital. The 57-year-old Lombardi was head coach and executive vice president of the Washington Redskins at the time of his death.
Sunday, Sept. 3, 1995
No newspaper published.