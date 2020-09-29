Tuesday, Sept. 29, 1970
CONCORD — The mobile home business is booming in New Hampshire. And that’s an understatement. New Hampshire, during the 1960 to 1969 period, had the highest percentage of growth of mobile homes of any of the six New England States — a whopping 335 percent.
NORTH SWANZEY — In recognition of the 24 years she has devoted to physically and mentally handicapped children at Cedarcrest, director Eleanor M. Clement was honored last night with a testimonial dinner at the Red Roof Restaurant. Miss Clement and Dorothy Sawyer founded the home in Westmoreland in 1946. The home is internationally acclaimed for the work it has done with the children.
Friday, Sept. 29, 1995
WALPOLE — Both Walpole village and North Walpole have Main streets, but selectmen believe only one Main Street can survive, because of New Hampshire’s emergency 911 system. During a public hearing Thursday night, residents of the two villages were prepared to battle over who would keep the right to the name “Main Street.”
ALSTEAD — In honor of three decades of groundbreaking research in immunology, Dr. Jack L. Strominger has won the 1995 Albert Lasker Basic Medical Research Award. Strominger owns the Corbin Farm in East Alstead and is a Higgins Professor of biochemistry in Harvard University’s department of molecular and cellular biology.