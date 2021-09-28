Tuesday, Sept. 28, 1971
HANCOCK — Funeral services will be held tomorrow for a former Hancock police chief and his wife, both of whom drowned in Norway Pond Sunday. Thomas B. Manning Jr., 47, and his wife, Eleanor, 45, were last seen in their canoe Sunday afternoon.
SPRINGFIELD, Vt. — A survey of health services in western New Hampshire and eastern Vermont reveals that, on a proportionate basis, poor people are paying more than anyone else to stay healthy.
Saturday, Sept. 28, 1996
RINDGE — Franklin Pierce College students are being cautioned to travel in pairs following a report of a second on-campus attack on a female student in the past month.
HARRISVILLE — John P. Hansel has apparently decided to give the N.H. Fish and Game Department development rights to 600 acres of land, despite an earlier pledge to sell the land off. If the department accepts the land, it will be used as a habitat to protect and manage wildlife.