Monday, Sept. 28, 1970
The Keene Regional Air Show of 1970 is over, and while the forces of nature conspired to almost completely rain out Sunday’s offering of aerial activities, at least 12,000 people paid their way over the weekend to see some very strange aircraft and airmen in action.
Presidential adviser Robert W. Finch said Saturday the Nixon administration will have a solution to the Northeast fuel oil crisis by the end of this week. Appearing at Dillant-Hopkins Airport with Gov. Walter Peterson and 2nd District Rep. James C. Cleveland, Finch said, “By the end of next week the White House will deliver a statement of very concrete steps it will take to solve the oil shortage situation.”
Thursday, Sept. 28, 1995
NEW IPSWICH — About 40 Mascenic Regional High School students were suspended today for protesting the dismissal of an English teacher fired after using books with homosexual characters.
JAFFREY — Jaffrey and Peterborough are continuing a tug of war over which town will be home to the district court. Economic boosters from Jaffrey want a long-term arrangement to house the Jaffrey-Peterborough District Court, saying it’s good for local merchants and saves money for the police department. Peterborough officials want to move the court to their town for the same reasons.